SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department said that 29-year-old Francisco Javier Grado-Flores, accused of murder early Monday morning, was arrested in Wichita, Kansas early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 27-year-old Raul Rene Montejano Jr. entered a property with a baseball bat-shaped item that his ex-girlfriend was staying at. That’s when a fight occurred between Grado-Flores and Montejano Jr.

Documents state the fight ended when Grado-Flores allegedly shot and killed Montejano Jr. Grado-Flores then allegedly told his girlfriend’s mother he had been hit in the head with a baseball bat and fled the scene. He’s been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.