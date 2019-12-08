Santa Fe murder suspect arrested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have arrested a murder suspect in Albuquerque.

Earlier this week, Santa Fe Police issued a missing person alert for 20-year-old Daniel Gisler. After receiving several tips, police searched three different homes in Santa Fe, later finding Gisler’s remains along with his car.

Detectives then identified 26-year-old James Garcia as the murder suspect. Earlier Saturday morning, a state police officer found a car connected to Garcia parked in Albuquerque. The car led police on a chase, even leading to one officer receiving minor injuries, before getting caught.

Garcia, along with the driver, 27-year-old Mercardy Montoya, were arrested. The details on the murder investigation are still unclear, but Garcia faces an open count of murder.