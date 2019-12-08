Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Santa Fe murder suspect arrested in Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have arrested a murder suspect in Albuquerque.

Earlier this week, Santa Fe Police issued a missing person alert for 20-year-old Daniel Gisler. After receiving several tips, police searched three different homes in Santa Fe, later finding Gisler’s remains along with his car.

Detectives then identified 26-year-old James Garcia as the murder suspect. Earlier Saturday morning, a state police officer found a car connected to Garcia parked in Albuquerque. The car led police on a chase, even leading to one officer receiving minor injuries, before getting caught.

Garcia, along with the driver, 27-year-old Mercardy Montoya, were arrested. The details on the murder investigation are still unclear, but Garcia faces an open count of murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss