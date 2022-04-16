SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are looking for a man who they say robbed a money courier service vehicle on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. Police were called to the 400 block of St. Michael’s Drive after the car was robbed by at least one man with a gun.

Around 2:00 p.m., officers found a stolen Toyota Camry, which they say was used by the suspect in the robbery. He’s described as being in his mid-20s, Hispanic, around 5″10″ tall with a thin build. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Santa Fe police.