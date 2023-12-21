SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people, including a Santa Fe middle school teacher, are behind bars after an undercover operation. Thirty-four-year-old Pablo Angeles-Guarderrama and 21-year-old Orlando Perea were arrested on felony child porn charges.

“It’s rewarding that we’re able to get bad guys off the streets. Specifically, bad guys that are preying on children. But at the same time it’s a little disheartening that this kind of thing is going on,” said. Capt. Aaron Ortiz with the Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD).

As part of the operation, an undercover detective with SFP posed as a father offering up a small child under the age of 10. Police said Angeles-Guarderrama took the bait.

“The suspect indicated that he wanted images or video of sexual activities that were going on between the father and son,” said Capt. Ortiz. It gets worse. Police learned that Angeles-Guarderrama is a math teacher at Ortiz Middle School in Santa Fe.

“This is an individual that was trusted to be among kids and teaching our kids,” he said. Santa Fe Public Schools said Angeles-Guarderrama has been with the district for at least three years and is now on administrative leave.

“He’s supposed to be molding them into great students and great people in they’re time in the classroom and he totally violated that,” said Capt. Ortiz.

Both Angeles-Guarderrama and Perea are charged with criminal solicitation to commit sexual exploitation of children. The operation was part of the Attorney General’s crimes against children’s task force. Capt. Ortiz said it is rewarding work but trying for detectives.

“These investigations can take a toll on them, but I appreciate all the work that they do for the community and to try to keep our kids safe,” he said. He encourages parents to stay vigilant on social media and to make sure they have safe practices for their kids online.