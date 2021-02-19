Santa Fe man sentenced for possession of stolen firearms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 30-year-old Santa Fe man was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison for having stolen firearms. Derek Padilla pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2020.

According to a plea agreement, Padilla admitted to stealing the firearms from a utility truck from a storage complex belonging to the Bureau of Indian Affairs located on Nambe Pueblo, the property belonged to the United States government.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case with assistance from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Jaros prosecuted the case. No other information was provided.