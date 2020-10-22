Santa Fe man pleads guilty to possession of firearms stolen from Bureau of Indian Affairs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque on Oct. 16 to a charge of possession of stolen firearms.

According to the plea agreement and court records, Derek Padilla, 29, committed the offense in Santa Fe County on or about May 20, 2020. Padilla stole firearms, drug evidence, Meals Ready-to-Eat, and a utility truck, from the Bureau of Indian Affairs located on Nambe Pueblo.

Padilla faces up to 10 years in prison and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Local Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss