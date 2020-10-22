Santa Fe man pleads guilty to possession of firearms stolen from Bureau of Indian Affairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque on Oct. 16 to a charge of possession of stolen firearms.

According to the plea agreement and court records, Derek Padilla, 29, committed the offense in Santa Fe County on or about May 20, 2020. Padilla stole firearms, drug evidence, Meals Ready-to-Eat, and a utility truck, from the Bureau of Indian Affairs located on Nambe Pueblo.

Padilla faces up to 10 years in prison and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

