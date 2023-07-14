SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man from Santa Fe pled guilty in federal court to two firearms charges, the District of New Mexico’s United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Gilbert Michael Coriz, 37, is charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Coriz will remain in custody until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Court records state Santa Fe police officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Camino Capitan on Jan. 1, 2021. Officers entered the home with a search warrant and found Coriz allegedly hiding in a water heater closet in the garage. Officers also found two guns and various types of ammunition.

Coriz was previously convicted of aggravated battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and residential burglary. As a previously convicted felon, Coriz cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition, according to the District of New Mexico’s US Attorney’s Office.

A federal grand jury indicted Coriz on Dec. 8, 2021. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case with assistance from the Santa Fe Police Department.