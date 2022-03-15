SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police officer saw a pickup truck driving erratically and tried to pull it over. The driver stopped and took off, leading police on a chase through the city and neighborhoods. When he was captured, police weren’t buying what he was saying.

It all started when an officer tried to pull over a green pickup truck on Airport Rd. in Santa Fe on Feb. 23. It went on for several miles before stopping at a gas station on Agua Fria St.

The suspect then led police on a chase through Santa Fe. His truck became disabled after multiple spike strips were thrown his way. His vehicle then stopped on South Meadows Rd.

Officers then chased him through a neighborhood and through front yards. Then there was a struggle on the ground with officers.

Once in custody, Guillermo Huecera-Aniles told officers he wasn’t the one they should be chasing, it was someone else driving. “It wasn’t me driving officer,” Huecera-Aniles said.

Santa Fe Police searched the truck but found evidence of no one else in it. “I saw you driving I only saw you driving. I told you to stop and you took off. so don’t be lying to us,” an officer said.

Huecera-Aniles had three active warrants at the time of the chase. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out and then taken to jail. He has a long criminal history that includes several burglary charges. He has a pre-trial detention hearing set in this case for next Monday.