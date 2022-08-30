SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the homicide of 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling. Police say they responded around 4:30 p.m. on August 26 to the Casitas de Bella apartments for a welfare check.

Officials say when officers arrived they were told about a possible altercation at the property the night before. When police performed the welfare check they found Trilling dead with signs of a physical altercation. An autopsy was performed on Trilling and the death was determined to be a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Santa Fe Police.