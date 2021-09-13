Santa Fe man faces murder charge after running over another driver

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a road rage incident turned into a murder. Police were called to the intersection of Richards and Rufina. A witness tells police a Jeep driven by Eleazar Flores-Torres cut off a car drive by Joaquin Martin.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Westbound I-40 reopened near Route 66 Casino after fatal head-on crash
- Crime: Repeat shoplifter arrested in APD Home Depot blitz
- Community: New Mexico State Fair releases discount days schedule
- Don’t Miss: New Miss Navajo Nation crowned
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 13 de Septiembre 2021
Police say the two began arguing. Witnesses say as Martin drove away, Flores-Torres crashed into his car and they say Martin got out and that’s when Flores-Torres ran over Martin three times, killing him. Flores-Torres now faces charges including first-degree murder.