Santa Fe man faces murder charge after running over another driver

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a road rage incident turned into a murder. Police were called to the intersection of Richards and Rufina. A witness tells police a Jeep driven by Eleazar Flores-Torres cut off a car drive by Joaquin Martin.

Story continues below:

Police say the two began arguing. Witnesses say as Martin drove away, Flores-Torres crashed into his car and they say Martin got out and that’s when Flores-Torres ran over Martin three times, killing him. Flores-Torres now faces charges including first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES