SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is facing 70 criminal charges. He was connected to a child abuse case, authorities claimed.
According to Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD), Irving Ocana-Escalante, 24, of Santa Fe, was investigated in mid-August after officers responded to a service call about abuse. Two, young children were found and suspected to be abused.
After the SFPD Special Victims Unit looked into the case, Ocana-Ecalante was charged with 70 crimes. They are listed below.
- 63 counts of Abuse Of A Child (tortured, cruelly confined, or cruelly punished)
- One count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (manufacturing)
- Six counts of Cruelty To Animals (negligently mistreating, injuring, killing without lawful justification, or tormenting an animal)
The District Attorney’s office requested that he be held until his trial, and a pre-trial detention court date is set for September 21, 2023.
As authorities continue to investigate, they ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 505-428-3710 or Detective Ian Freeman at 505-955-5418.