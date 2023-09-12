SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is facing 70 criminal charges. He was connected to a child abuse case, authorities claimed.

According to Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD), Irving Ocana-Escalante, 24, of Santa Fe, was investigated in mid-August after officers responded to a service call about abuse. Two, young children were found and suspected to be abused.

After the SFPD Special Victims Unit looked into the case, Ocana-Ecalante was charged with 70 crimes. They are listed below.

63 counts of Abuse Of A Child (tortured, cruelly confined, or cruelly punished)

One count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (manufacturing)

Six counts of Cruelty To Animals (negligently mistreating, injuring, killing without lawful justification, or tormenting an animal)

The District Attorney’s office requested that he be held until his trial, and a pre-trial detention court date is set for September 21, 2023.

As authorities continue to investigate, they ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 505-428-3710 or Detective Ian Freeman at 505-955-5418.