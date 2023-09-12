SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is facing 70 criminal charges. He was connected to a child abuse case, authorities claimed.

According to Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD), Irving Ocana-Escalante, 24, of Santa Fe, was investigated in mid-August after officers responded to a service call about abuse. Two, young children were found and suspected to be abused.

After the SFPD Special Victims Unit looked into the case, Ocana-Ecalante was charged with 70 crimes. They are listed below.

  • 63 counts of Abuse Of A Child (tortured, cruelly confined, or cruelly punished)
  • One count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (manufacturing)
  • Six counts of Cruelty To Animals (negligently mistreating, injuring, killing without lawful justification, or tormenting an animal)

The District Attorney’s office requested that he be held until his trial, and a pre-trial detention court date is set for September 21, 2023.

As authorities continue to investigate, they ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 505-428-3710 or Detective Ian Freeman at 505-955-5418.