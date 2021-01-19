Santa Fe man convicted of 2 murders asks to be released from prison citing COVID-19 concerns

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man, serving two life sentences for killing two people is asking to be released from prison. Back in 2012, Arthur Anaya shot his tenant and her daughter’s boyfriend during a dispute over unpaid rent. He was convicted in May of 2013 and sentenced to serve two life sentences.

Anaya is now asking to be released from prison citing the threat of COVID-19. A state district judge is scheduled to consider the motion Tuesday afternoon. This isn’t Anaya’s first conviction for violent crimes. In 2005, he was sentenced to prison for felony convictions including attempted murder of his sister. He also spent years at a mental health facility.