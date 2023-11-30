SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cesar Cera, 43, has been charged after police said he fled a traffic stop. The Santa Fe Police Department said Cera fled from an officer conducting traffic enforcement near the Capital High School and Nina Otero Community School zones just before 8 a.m. Thursday. The same officer later located the vehicle which police said was stolen and officers arrested Cera at a property in southwest Santa Fe.

While investigating, officers said they located eight stolen vehicles, three stolen motorcycles, one stolen fifth-wheel camper, and a stolen solar panel trailer at the property. Cera is facing aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, reckless, driving, and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles. Police said he will face more charges for the stolen motor vehicles.