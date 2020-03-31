Santa Fe man charged with assault after allegedly coughing on people in store

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is facing assault charges after police say he intentionally coughed on people inside a store.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 40-year-old Edward Babcockis accused of sparking panic inside of a Big Lots store last week. The victim, a woman and her 10-year-old daughter say they were worried because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Babcock was eventually arrested and charged with assault.

