Santa Fe man charged for death of Albuquerque rapper Wake Self

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Santa Fe man is behind bars for the crash that killed Albuquerque rapper Wake Self.

In early November police say 24-year-old Diego Pichardo-Rodriguez was speeding down the wrong side of West Alameda Street in Santa Fe when he crashed into 28-year-old Andrew Martinez’ car. Martinez, best known at hip-hop artist Wake Self, died a few days later.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Pichardo-Rodriguez was originally charged with bodily harm. However, on Tuesday, November 19, new charges were filed just hours after he left the courthouse for a separate DWI case from June.

In that case, Pichardo-Rodriguez is accused of violating the terms of his release after testing positive for alcohol several times and by being involved in the fatal crash. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Magistrate Judge David Segura ordered Pichardo-Rodriguez remain under house arrest.

Later Tuesday, acting on a warrant, Santa Fe police officers arrested Pichardo-Rodriguez and took him to a local hospital for medical clearance before booking him into Santa Fe County jail.

Pichardo is now facing multiple charges including aggravated DWI and vehicular homicide.