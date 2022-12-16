SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte.

Martinez refused to open the door or speak to officers. They learned he was possibly armed with a firearm or knife and at one point, officers heard a loud bang.

The SWAT team was called out and after almost seven hours, Martinez was finally taken into custody.