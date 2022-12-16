SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte.
Story continues below:
- Top Story: Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
- Albuquerque: Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
- Crime: Lawsuit claims New Mexico prisons not giving inmates needed addiction medication
Martinez refused to open the door or speak to officers. They learned he was possibly armed with a firearm or knife and at one point, officers heard a loud bang.
The SWAT team was called out and after almost seven hours, Martinez was finally taken into custody.