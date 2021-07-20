Santa Fe man arrested for stealing fire department vehicle

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing a Santa Fe County Fire Department vehicle. Deputies say Julio Avila asked firefighters to give him a ride to a gas station on July 16, they agreed.

But when they arrived, Avila got into another fire department pickup truck and took off. Deputies eventually found Avila and took him into custody. They say he admitted he had taken meth before the theft.