Santa Fe man arrested after deputies say he shot up home with his 2-year-old inside

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man faces a long list of felonies after, deputies say, he shot up a home last month with his 2-year-old daughter inside. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a La Cienega home near I-25 and Highway 599, the morning of Nov. 27 after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

“He’s actively shooting,” a deputy is heard saying over lapel video. “Someone is actively shooting.” Deputies say 37-year-old Allen Mirabal was shooting multiple rounds from inside. It created a tense situation for deputies and Mirabal’s parents outside. The gunshots lasted more than an hour, according to deputies.

“Put your hands up! Drop the gun, drop the gun, drop the gun,” a deputy is heard saying. “We want to help you, just drop the gun.”

Lapel video shows him walk out with a gun in one arm and his 2-year-old daughter in the other. Deputies had him put his daughter down to get her to safety. Then, they arrested Mirabal. While questioning Mirabal, deputies couldn’t immediately figure out why he was shooting. However, his parents provided some insight, saying Mirabal’s wife was recently put on life support after a medical emergency.

“This is not normal,” Mirabal’s father tells deputies. “He was devastated about what happened (to) his wife.” “He’s in a horrible state of mind,” Mirabal’s mother told another deputy.”

Court records show no criminal history for Mirabal but now he’s facing felony counts of aggravated assault on an officer and child abuse. Mirabal is expected back in court on Jan. 11 to see if he’s mentally competent to stand trial.

