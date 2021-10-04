Santa Fe man arrested after attempted car theft, shooting at liquor store

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is behind bars after police say he tried to steal a man’s car, shot him, then prompted a school lockdown. Police responded to a liquor store on St. Francis near Agua Fria around 1 p.m. on Monday where they found a man shot and wounded.

They say another man, later identified as Jay Wagers had tried to steal the victim’s car before shooting him, then took off on foot. Police got reports of more shots fired a few blocks away near the Santa Fe Indian School.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown until law enforcement got Wagers into custody. Wagers’ criminal history includes convictions for battery on an officer, motorcycle theft and drugs.