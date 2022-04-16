SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police arrested a man who admitted to stealing jewelry from a gallery. They say Edgar Guzman was arrested when he was caught trying to break into a consignment shop.

Following his arrest, police say he admitted to two burglaries at the Manitou Galleries and stealing $250,000 worth of jewelry. He’s facing eight felony counts, including receiving stolen property worth more than $20,000.

Guzman was arrested in December for burglarizing another gallery but those charges were dismissed by the prosecutor.