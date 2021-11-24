Santa Fe man accused of stabbing Walmart manager

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of stabbing the general manager at a Santa Fe Walmart. Police say dispatchers got calls about a man, later identified as Donaven Vanwijkweijer, threatening people with a knife outside the Murphy’s Express on Cerrillos Road.

They then got a call from Walmart saying a manager had been stabbed in the chest with two knives. Employees say leading up to this, Vanwijkweijer had been punching meat and other merchandise. The manager was trying to escort them outside. They say he ran into a Walgreens where he was arrested. The manager was taken to the hospital.

Vanwijkweijer is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

