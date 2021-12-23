Santa Fe kidnapping suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have made an arrest in a kidnapping case from late October. On December 21, police were called to the area of 2001 Hopewell Street and arrested 32-year-old Randall Lopez.

According to a Santa Fe Police Department press release, officers responded around 7:00 a.m. on October 30 to the area of 1899 Saint Michael’s Drive to a call that a man had been kidnapped. Officers located a 24-year-old victim with multiple non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being beaten. The man was taken to a local hospital and treated.

Officials say the man had been kidnapped, held against his will overnight, and was beaten by two males. The victim was eventually able to escape and run to a nearby convenience store, where he called for help.

The release states SFPD detectives were able to identify Lopez as a suspect through their investigation and sought an arrest warrant.

When police arrived at 2001 Hopewell Street on December 21, they located Lopez in an apartment. Lopez was armed and barricaded himself inside. SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were called in and after several hours, Lopez was arrested.

He is being charged with kidnapping, robbery, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265 or at rrhilderbrandt@santafenm.gov.