SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2.
However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to be Benavidez. Bearden gave Benavidez’s social security number, birthday, and other personal information to corrections officers.
Court documents say officers did not use a photo of Benavidez to verify they had the right person and he was released. They say the men were in the same pod. They also say while this was happening, the real Jerry Benavidez was in the recreational yard.
Bearden is now behind bars facing charges for escaping from jail and identity theft.