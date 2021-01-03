Santa Fe groups debut mural after vandalism

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Santa Fe groups are debuting a mural that aims to bring people together during the pandemic. The mural is a collaboration between multimedia environmental education group, All Aboard Earth, and Playful Passages, an expressive arts therapy practice.

Driving past 333 Cordova Rd. in Santa Fe, one cannot miss the bright mural. “It’s about the great coming together,” Hannah Rapp, founder of Playful Passages and one of the mural creators, said. Full of animals, color, hints of New Mexico, and a central figure that is an homage to the Tewa people, the goal of the mural is to bring unity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hope [is] that the mural would convey a sense of togetherness and um, interconnectiveness [sic] and happiness and upliftment,” Jonathon Meade, co-founder of All Aboard Earth along with his brother Michael and one of the mural creators, said. After weeks of painting, the mural is almost complete. But, it didn’t come without setbacks. On the morning of Christmas Eve, the group discovered graffiti covering their work.

“We were a little bit disappointed and saddened by the fact that there was graffiti that had tagged the wall,” Meade said. But for the painters, the vandalism wasn’t just a mean act. It had its own, deeper meaning.

“After working through that sort of sadness, alright, and feeling a little bummed about it, we acknowledged like there needs to be greater outlets for artists in Santa Fe and a forum for public art where people can speak to their needs and find forms of expressing themselves creatively,” Meade said.

“Instead of vandalizing or something like that, if you have something to express or say, we want to hear you, we want to have a conversation and talk deeply about our feelings so that we all feel heard,” Rapp said.

While the vandalism did set the group back a little in the timeline for the project, it didn’t stop them from moving forward with their message. “It’s this unification, harmony, healing, for the planet and ourselves and all walks of life,” Rapp said.

“My greatest hope is that it helps them to see the vastness of their own wealth and potential and the vastness of this planet and for their day to be filled with a subtle hint of happiness and joy,” Meade said.

The mural was made possible through a CARES Act mini-grant from the City of Santa Fe. Meade said the mural will be completed by the end of the week and that All Aboard Earth will be releasing more information on the meaning and symbolism in the mural on its website.

Don’t Miss: