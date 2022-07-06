SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are looking for witnesses after they say a Good Samaritan was shot. A man stopped on state road 14 last Sunday to help a woman who appeared to be involved in a domestic dispute.

Deputies say he was shot when he tried to approach the couple. The couple then left the area in a grey Chevrolet with a Colorado license plate. If you know anything, call the sheriff’s office.