SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man suspected of killing his brother. The Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Patricio Griego is wanted for the murder of 75-year-old Jimmy Griego.

It is unknown what led to his death but witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Griego is believed to be driving a maroon 2002 Hyundai Elantra with license plate NM64880.

The car does have a spoiler and scratches. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.