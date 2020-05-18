Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspects in Pojoaque Supermarket shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects for a shooting at the Pojoaque Supermarket that injured a woman.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, May 6, investigators responded to a shooting at the Pojoaque Supermarket. A 35-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds while she was seated in the diver’s side of her vehicle.

Eyewitnesses say the suspects were driving a white passenger vehicle that drove into the supermarket parking lot, parked parallel to the victim’s vehicle and fired two shots, striking the victim as she was seated in her car. Detectives were able to find out who owned the suspect vehicle and on May 15, traced the vehicle to a residence where it was parked in the garage.

Authorities report detectives made contact with 20-year-old Irving Ocana Escalante who allegedly admitted to detectives that he was the driver of the vehicle and implicated 22-year-old Oscar Adrian Huerta Puentes as the shooter. Both individuals were taken into custody and charged with various felony counts and are currently being held at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.

Oscar Adrian Huerta Puentes

Irving Ocana Escalante (courtesy Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office)

