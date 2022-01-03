Santa Fe Co. Sheriff’s Office search for man who led them on chase

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man they say led them on a chase. The sheriff’s office says David Kenny Lizer has three warrants for his arrest including two failure to appear charges and for not paying fines on fraudulent use of a credit card.

Story continues below

Most recently, he led deputies on a high-speed chase last month, south of Santa Fe. If you see him, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 505-428-3720.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES