Santa Fe Co. Sheriff’s Office search for man who led them on chase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man they say led them on a chase. The sheriff’s office says David Kenny Lizer has three warrants for his arrest including two failure to appear charges and for not paying fines on fraudulent use of a credit card.

Most recently, he led deputies on a high-speed chase last month, south of Santa Fe. If you see him, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 505-428-3720.