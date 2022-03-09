SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe city employee is accused of shooting and killing another faced a judge on Wednesday. Karl Rougemont is accused of shooting Christopher Vigil in the road near St. Michaels Dr. and Cerrillos Rd. on Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing the two in separate vehicles, suddenly stop, and then they started fighting. They say Vigil was at one point on top of Rougemont punching him. That’s when Rougemont pulled out a concealed gun and shot five times, hitting Vigil once.

Family and friends of Vigil say they are dumbfounded and devastated. Vigil’s fiancee says that Vigil had told her about Rougemont and they had previous issues, but she didn’t know the specifics, saying Vigil tried to leave work at work.

The city of Santa Fe confirms Vigil worked as a meter reader, Rougemont in collections for the utility department. They’re not commenting on whether they knew of issues between the men or if either had filed a complaint against the other.