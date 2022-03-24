ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man faced a federal judge Tuesday for charges including bank robbery and brandishing a gun. According to a criminal complaint, the deputies who arrested 29-year-old Bobby Garcia found a Glock 19 pistol in the car he was stopped in. Investigators say Garcia was holding the pistol in his hand during the robbery.

The complaint states on March 16 around 1:20 p.m., Santa Fe police responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 770 St. Michael’s Dr. Witnesses said a man entered the bank, robbed it with a gun, and left the bank in a black four-door Kia.

About five minutes later, police say a car matching that description was located going south at the intersection of St. Francis and Siringo roads. SFPD attempted a traffic stop but the Kia did not stop and a chase ensued.

According to the complaint, New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit of the black Kia, which lasted about 30 minutes. The chase ended at the intersection of Old Las Vegas Highway and Storrie Lane and Garcia was arrested.

On Tuesday, it was determined that Garcia will remain in custody pending trial which has yet to be scheduled.