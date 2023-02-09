SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items.

The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located at 3546 Zafarano Drive. However, the shelter’s second store, The Cat South, will remain open at 2570 Camino Entrada. The store’s hours are currently 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The resale stores are the primary sources of income for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and funds received from the sale of donated items go directly to the costs of caring for the animals. Items can be donated at The Cat South or monetary donations can be made online at sfhumanesociety.org/donate to help the shelter recover from this loss.