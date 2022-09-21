NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Andy Cordova, 33, of Santa Cruz was sentenced Wednesday to ten months in prison for drug trafficking. In July 2020, Cordova was arrested for drug trafficking after law enforcement found 16.96 grams of heroin in his hotel room.

Cordova pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. After he is released from prison, Cordova will have to finish treatment at the Santa Fe Recovery Center. He will also have three years of supervised release which will include mental health counseling.