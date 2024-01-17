NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Michael Rivera, 33, will spend 35 years in prison after being found guilty of coercing a minor and receiving sexually explicit content from a minor. According to court records, Rivera became friends with a minor, and in 2021, when she was 12 years old, bought alcohol for the girl and himself. He then had sex with her in a car and told her not to tell anyone because he could get in trouble. Afterward, he kept in contact with her and, later that year, began asking for sexually explicit photos from her.

The court found that Rivera gained the girl’s family’s trust so that he could be alone with her. He was indicted in federal court in September 2022 and was convicted in July 2023. After his release from prison, he will have 30 years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.