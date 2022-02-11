NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Clara man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for firearm and drug charges. He was indicted in June of 2019.

Thirty-three-year-old Gabriel Lucero pleaded guilty to eight counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, one count of unlawful dealing in firearms, one count of illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment, one count of conspiracy, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and aiding and abetting.

According to court records, Lucero possessed at least 10 kilograms of marijuana with intent to distribute it and he conspired with others to do so. Evidence from his phone also shows he was in possession of numerous firearms and was dealing them without a license.

Lucero was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in 2008 and voluntary manslaughter in 2012. As a convicted felon, Lucero cannot be in possession of a firearm or ammunition. Once Lucero is released from prison, he will be subject to three years of supervised release.