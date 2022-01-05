Sandoval County employees on 3-hr delay after suspect arrested at 13th Judicial Complex

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect has been taken into custody after reports of shots fired at the 13th Judicial Complex in Bernalillo on Tuesday. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a shots fired call at the complex around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Details are limited at this time however, authorities state that an armed suspect was taken into custody on the premises and no injuries were reported. The suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

As a safety precaution, all Sandoval County employees will be under a three-hour work delay on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. According to the county government website, Sandoval County Administrative Complex offices will open at 11 a.m.