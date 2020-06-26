San Miguel County undersheriff facing charges for fight at Valentine’s Day dance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A San Miguel County undersheriff is facing charges after a fight outside a dance in February. According to court documents, San Miguel County Undersheriff Michael Padilla admitted that he was intoxicated and shoved Eric Esquibel outside the Serf Theatre in Las Vegas.

Moments later a fight broke out among the people in the area including Padilla and Esquibel’s families. Padilla has been charged with assault and aggravated battery after the incident.