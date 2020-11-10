San Miguel County man facing double murder charges

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Vegas man is facing murder charges for the death of his girlfriend and her grandfather. San Miguel County deputies say they were conducting a welfare check at a home near 7th and Legion Sunday afternoon when they learned a man inside was live-streaming on Facebook.

During that live stream, deputies say they watched 23-year-old Alejandro Alirez shoot, Cristal Cervantes. From that live stream, it appeared Cervantes’ grandfather was already dead. Deputies report hearing Alirez say “I killed this guy” and, “I think my girl is about to die, I shot her in the head.” According to a criminal complaint, Alirez fired shot and threw lit fireworks at deputies and state police officers who were trying to get him out of the home. He was eventually taken into custody.

