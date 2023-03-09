NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four people have been arrested. Authorities said they’re connected to a Flora Vista shooting.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) said Salvador Lucero, 30, Maddison Stanley, 28, Heather Herren, 42, and Thomas McPherson, 27, were arrested in connection to a Circle K shooting.

“This case shows how brazen criminals have become toward law enforcement,” said Sheriff Shane Ferrari, “The deputies and detectives involved in this case have done an amazing job-solving several crimes and arresting the repeat offenders involved. We fully expect the suspects, in this case, to remain incarcerated until trial for the safety of the public and law enforcement.”

Authorities claimed on February 22 around 2:20 a.m., Lucero was taken into custody for an active warrant during a traffic stop at the gas station. About 15 minutes later, while they were trying to figure out options for the passenger (identified as Maddison Stanley), a second vehicle drove by and fired four shots. Stanley was put in the patrol vehicle for her safety.

Deputies stepped away from their patrol vehicles to investigate, and Stanley allegedly called someone to help her escape and take her bag containing a gun from Lucero’s vehicle. A video from inside the patrol vehicle showed the phone call Stanley made. Two people showed up at the gas station and reportedly took Stanley’s bag out of the vehicle.

Lucero and Stanley were both taken to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center for active warrants. Lucero was booked for failure to comply. Stanley was booked for failure to appear; she was also charged with five counts of controlled substance possession, one count of receipt/transportation/possession of a firearm, three counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, and two misdemeanor drug crimes.

Authorities deduced the vehicle that showed up belonged to Heather Herren. They searched her vehicle and residence after obtaining a warrant. The search turned up with narcotics, a firearm, and Stanley’s bag. Herren was also interviewed. She was charged with five counts of felony controlled substance possession, two misdemeanor counts of controlled substance possession, conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and tampering with evidence.

Officials said Thomas McPherson was identified as the shooter and the person who took Stanley’s bag. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, shooting at/from a motor vehicle, five counts of tampering with evidence, receipt/evidence/possession of a firearm, five counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, and negligent use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested in Colorado Springs on March 6.