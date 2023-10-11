SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in a shooting last month. Investigators said Johnny Maestas admitted to breaking into an elderly woman’s home and stealing her car. While police attempted to apprehend him at his residence, a known-associate identified as Abel Soto would not cooperate with deputies.

He came out of the house with a knife and started walking toward police. Two deputies fired at least one round. Soto was hit but has been released from the hospital. Soto was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said Maestas admitted to the break in and taking of the elderly woman’s vehicle. He is charged with aggravated burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. They will both remain locked up until their hearings.