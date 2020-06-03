Man steals John Deere tractor, leads police on chase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after a bizarre chase in San Juan County. Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and detectives assisted the Aztec Police Department early Tuesday morning after a $144,000 John Deere tractor with a full tank of gas was stolen.

It was located near Bloomfield but when deputies attempted to stop it, the driver Caleb Hardman took off into the hills. When law enforcement caught back up to him the sheriff’s office says Hardman tried to run over a New Mexico State Police officer.

After several attempts to get him to surrender shots were fired at the tires of the tractor and Hardman was hit with a bean bag round. A short time later he was tased and taken into custody. Hardman is facing multiple charges including fleeing and assault on a police officer.

