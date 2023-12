BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – A San Juan County man is facing charges for threatening a judge. According to court documents, Juan Marin appeared in Bloomfield Municipal Court for an arraignment this week.

The judge described Marin as aggressive and abusive and told her “I’ll see you at your next yard sale…I know where you live.” There was no recording of the arraignment but the warrant stated a sergeant at the jail corroborated the judge’s claim.