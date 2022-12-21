SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested in San Juan County Tuesday following a two-and-a-half SWAT standoff. San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house on County Road 2892 shortly after calls came into police dispatch around 11:00 a.m.

Officials say a shot had been heard at the residence where a domestic violence situation was reported. Deputies secured the area and made contact with people in the home who say they had been pistol-whipped by the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Oscar Manuel Rubio.

The sheriff’s office says a crisis intervention team was called and spoke with Rubio. While this was happening, Rubio was seen leaving and going back into the house. The house was secured while Rubio was outside.

A K-9 unit from the Farmington police was released and a beanbag was shot at Rubio. Officials say a gun was found near Rubio when he was arrested.

Rubio was arrested due to outstanding warrants as well as a charge of being a felony in possession of a firearm. He will also facing pending charges for the Tuesday incident.