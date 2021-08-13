San Juan Co. jail guard accused of sexually abusing inmate

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A jail guard in San Juan County is accused of raping an inmate. Kendall Begay, 23, is charged with six counts of rape involving one inmate and bringing contraband into the jail.

Story continues below

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate reported the alleged sexual acts and they also found that Begay was bringing contraband into the jail for other inmates for money. Jail officials say they are reviewing policy and procedures to find any shortcomings so they can be corrected.

In a news release, the Adult Detention Administrator, Daniel Webb, issued the following statement Friday:

“We appreciate the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office for their quick and thorough response and investigation into this matter. We have taken quick action and the employee in question is no longer a part of the staff. Our staff is always diligent and vigilant to provide for the care and safety of all detainees. We will continue to hold our officers to the highest standard of integrity and to continually review our policies and procedures to fulfill our mission of providing care, custody, and control of the detainee population with respect and human dignity. “

Adult Detention Administrator Daniel Webb

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES