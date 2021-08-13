San Juan Co. jail guard accused of sexually abusing inmate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A jail guard in San Juan County is accused of raping an inmate. Kendall Begay, 23, is charged with six counts of rape involving one inmate and bringing contraband into the jail.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate reported the alleged sexual acts and they also found that Begay was bringing contraband into the jail for other inmates for money. Jail officials say they are reviewing policy and procedures to find any shortcomings so they can be corrected.

In a news release, the Adult Detention Administrator, Daniel Webb, issued the following statement Friday: