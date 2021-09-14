San Juan Co. deputies shoot, kill suspect they say brandished gun, threw dud grenade

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deputies shot and killed a man outside Farmington after they say he threw a grenade at them which turned out to be inert. San Juan County Deputies were helping Farmington Police early Monday morning after reports Tedman Werito was involved in beating a woman at his home east of town.

When deputies ordered him out of the home, they say he started going in and out, brandishing a gun and at one point throwing the grenade which was deemed harmless. After deputies used flash bangs and tear gas they say Werito pointed his gun at them. That’s when they returned fire, killing him.

Werito had a lengthy criminal history including a pending assault case and current warrants out for his arrest. The woman who had been beaten suffered blood loss and a broken femur. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says no officers or uninvolved citizens were injured. They also say the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave.