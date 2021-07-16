San Juan Co. deputies investigate death of woman possibly involved in fight

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – San Juan County deputies are investigating the death of a woman who they believe was involved in a fight. Investigators believe 32-year-old Dorothea Hot suffered internal bleeding that may have occurred during a fight between May 30 and June 13. She was found dead at her home on Tuesday.

Story continues below:

Evidence suggests the fight happened at one of the Farmington’s two Walmart locations or at the Animals Valley Mall and it may have involved a Native American woman, two white women and two white men. Deputies are still waiting for an autopsy to confirm how Hot died. If you have any information call the sheriff’s department at 505-333-7878 and refer to case #2021-19318.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES