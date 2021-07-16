San Juan Co. deputies investigate death of woman possibly involved in fight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – San Juan County deputies are investigating the death of a woman who they believe was involved in a fight. Investigators believe 32-year-old Dorothea Hot suffered internal bleeding that may have occurred during a fight between May 30 and June 13. She was found dead at her home on Tuesday.

Evidence suggests the fight happened at one of the Farmington’s two Walmart locations or at the Animals Valley Mall and it may have involved a Native American woman, two white women and two white men. Deputies are still waiting for an autopsy to confirm how Hot died. If you have any information call the sheriff’s department at 505-333-7878 and refer to case #2021-19318.