Salvation Army van stolen in Farmington found in Sandoval County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Farmington Police say a Salvation Army van, filled with toys that was stolen, was found in Sandoval County, unfortunately, the toys were gone. Investigators say 37-year-old Anthony Crespin took the van from a Walmart on East Main Street last Tuesday after helping Salvation Army employees shop for toys and load the van.
They didn’t say if he was a volunteer or just offered to help that day. It had around $6,000 worth of gifts inside. A department spokesperson could not say specifically where in Sandoval County the van was found, just that all the toys were gone. Crespin remains on the loose.