Salvation Army van full of toys stolen outside Farmington Walmart

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Salvation Army chapter is scrambling to collect more toys after a van full of donations was stolen while an employee was loading it. “I mean, I’m like ‘woah’ and it sounded to me she got pickpocketed and somebody had the key and they took it and drove off with the van,” said Lt. Christopher Rockwell with the Salvation Army Farmington Corps.

The incident happened on Tuesday night while the worker was picking up toys at the Walmart on East Main St. in Farmington. The van had about $6,000 worth of toys inside which were scheduled to go to local families during a toy distribution on Monday.

Lt. Rockwell says while the theft was upsetting, the community is coming out in force to make sure those children don’t miss out. Lt. Rockwell says anyone who wants to help can drop off toys at the organization’s office located on West Broadway.

They are especially in need of toys for children ages 10 to 12. The stolen van was a 2011 white Toyota Sienna with a door sign magnet identifying it as a Salvation Army van.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Police dispatch at (505)334-6622 for case number 21-68289.