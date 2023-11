SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rust amorerer Hannah Gutierrez is facing a new charge for an incident that happened weeks before the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment.

According to the grand jury indictment, she had a gun on her when she visited the Matador, a bar in Santa Fe on October 1, 2021. That was 20 days before the deadly shooting on the Rust set.