Ruidoso teen charged with murder

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ruidoso Police say a beef between two teens over social media led to murder. Anthony Gonzalez, 18, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Briyan Alvarado while Alvarado was on his motorcycle Wednesday.

When police tracked Gonzalez down they say he appeared to be nervous and admitted he had issues with Alvarado but the criminal complaint didn’t elaborate. Investigators also found a gun at Gonzalez’s home in San Patricio. Prosecutors are asking he remains locked up until trial.