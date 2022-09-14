RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Police Department says that a woman escaped abduction by intentionally crashing a vehicle. Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, a Ruidoso officer drove up on a crash in the parking lot of a gas station. They say the driver of the vehicle told the officer she had been abducted from her home near Raymond Buckner Drive.

Police say that prior to the crash, an unknown man entered the home and assaulted the woman. They say he then forced her to drive at knifepoint toward U.S. Highway 70. They say that’s when she crashed the vehicle.

Police are still searching for the suspect who they say is a Hispanic male, about 5’5″ to 5’9″, and weighs about 150-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants, and black sandals.

There will be a news conference tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Ruidoso on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ruidoso police at 575-258-7365.